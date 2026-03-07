ANYONE SURPRISED? NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Wife “Liked” Social Media Posts Celebrating Oct. 7 Massacre

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing mounting criticism after a report revealed that his wife, Rama Duwaji, liked social media posts celebrating the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel — the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust.

The report, published by Jewish Insider, found that Duwaji’s Instagram account had interacted with multiple posts shared in the hours and days following the massacre that killed roughly 1,200 people in Israel and saw more than 250 civilians taken hostage by Hamas.

Among the posts Duwaji liked was one published on Oct. 7 by the activist group The Slow Factory, which included images taken from footage of the attack. One image showed terrorists riding on a captured IDF vehicle alongside the slogan “Resisting apartheid since 1948.”

Another image showed a bulldozer breaching the security barrier between Gaza and Israel with the caption: “Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation. Oct. 7, 2023.”

The report also found that Duwaji liked posts from the left-wing activist organization People’s Forum NYC promoting a rally held in New York City on Oct. 8 — the day after the attack, before Israel even entered Gaza.

The caption called on supporters to stand with “Palestinian resistance” and featured the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a genocidal calling for the elimination of Israel.

Photos from the protest showed signs reading “Resistance against occupation is a human right” and “When people are occupied, resistance is justified.”

Asked about the report, Mamdani sought to distance himself from his wife’s social media activity, describing her as a private individual.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” Mamdani told reporters.

“I was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city,” Mamdani said. “And it’s my responsibility to answer questions about my thoughts and my politics.”

City Hall also reiterated Mamdani’s standard position condemning Hamas.

“Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The revelations triggered immediate backlash from Republican officials and political commentators. Mike Lawler, a New York congressman, argued the issue demands accountability.

“This is not something that can be swept under the rug — the sitting mayor’s wife celebrated the murder of New Yorkers on October 7th,” Lawler wrote on social media.

Inna Vernikov, a New York City councilwoman from Brooklyn, said the revelations raise broader questions about the mayor’s political environment.

“Behind all the photo ops and charm, who is Zohran Mamdani?” she wrote.

Political consultant Ken Frydman also criticized the mayor’s response.

“I like Israelis who kill Hamas terrorists,” Frydman said. “She likes Hamas terrorists who killed, wounded and kidnapped Israelis.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)