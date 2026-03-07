Israel Sees Growing Signs of Instability Inside Iran, Is “Optimistic” Regime Will Collapse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level security meeting tonight with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and top military and intelligence officials as Israel weighs the possibility that the Iranian regime could collapse under mounting pressure from the ongoing war.

According to Channel 12, Israeli leaders believe the intensifying campaign against Iran is exposing deep fractures within the country’s ruling establishment.

A senior Israeli official told the outlet that the operation has no set end date.

“There is no deadline for the campaign,” the official said. “As long as the price the home front pays continues to go down and there aren’t U.S. losses, Israel and the United States will continue with full force.”

Israeli officials say the sustained pressure could eventually destabilize Iran’s leadership.

“We are optimistic about the ability to cause the regime to collapse,” a security official said, according to the report. “It is being hunted every day. It is slowly being eaten from within.”

Israeli officials say the pressure is exacerbating internal divisions within Iran’s political and military leadership.

According to the report, Israeli intelligence has identified sharp disagreements among top Iranian officials, including tensions between President Masoud Pezeshkian and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Officials also believe there is growing disconnection between Iran’s military leadership and field commanders, along with poor coordination among senior decision-makers.

Those divisions, Israeli officials say, are contributing to confusion inside the regime at a time when it is already facing sustained military pressure and international isolation.

“Within the regime there is confusion and power struggles that weren’t there for decades,” one Israeli security official said.

Israeli officials also point to declining support from major global powers for Iran. “Russia and China are running away from it and not intervening,” the official said.

At the same time, the regime continues to face severe economic pressure from international sanctions and strained relations with neighboring states, Israeli officials said.

Despite those pressures, Israeli officials acknowledge that regime change in Iran remains uncertain.

“Regime collapse ostensibly seems to be far off,” one official said. “But it could come in an instant.

