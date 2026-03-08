Israel Tightens Security For Citizens And Embassies Worldwide Amid “Concrete” Iranian Threats

Israel is boosting security for its citizens and diplomatic missions around the world amid growing concerns about Iranian-backed attacks amid the U.S.–Israeli military campaign against Iran.

The Shin Bet and Israeli Foreign Ministry say they have increased the operational readiness of security teams protecting Israeli targets abroad in response to what officials described as “concrete threats.”

The agencies said the effort includes expanded coordination with local security forces and enhanced protective measures around Israeli diplomatic missions, official delegations and locations where Israelis frequently gather overseas.

Officials said the steps involve strengthened rapid-response procedures, improved emergency evacuation capabilities and closer cooperation with local authorities. Particular attention is being focused on Israeli facilities and communities in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The statement added that both “overt and covert security measures” have been deployed to bolster protection for diplomats, aviation-related targets and Israeli civilians traveling abroad. Officials did not disclose specific details about the threats or the exact nature of the security upgrades.

The alert follows a covert evacuation of some Israeli diplomatic staff from the United Arab Emirates after authorities foiled two alleged Iranian terror plots targeting Israel’s diplomatic team there.

An Israeli official told media outlets that the planned attacks were part of what he described as a focused effort to “hunt Israeli diplomats.”

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that nonessential personnel were withdrawn from the UAE after security agencies warned of credible threats against Israeli missions.

Thousands of Israelis remain in the Gulf country, including tourists whose flights were canceled as regional tensions intensified. Israeli citizens living in the UAE and dual nationals have reportedly sought assistance from both Israeli and Emirati authorities to leave the country.

Israel’s National Security Council (Israel) has issued a travel warning stating that terrorist groups may be actively attempting to target Israelis abroad.

Officials said several attempted attacks on Israeli citizens outside the country have been thwarted since the start of the conflict.

Israeli authorities have urged travelers to avoid flying through the UAE where possible, refrain from displaying visible Jewish or Israeli symbols in public and stay away from shuls and other Jewish institutions in high-risk areas.

