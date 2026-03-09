Advertise
Former CIA Director Urges Congress to Act After Reports Russia Is Helping Iran Target U.S. Assets

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Retired four-star Army Gen. David Petraeus is urging Washington to impose new sanctions on Russia following reports that Moscow may be providing intelligence assistance to Iran during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking to Fox News, Petraeus said President Donald Trump should press Congress to move forward with a sanctions bill already gaining broad support in the Senate.

“[President Trump] should ask Congress to pass the sanctions bill that is in the Senate,” Petraeus said, noting that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has secured backing from more than 90 senators. “It would be a very powerful signal to Russia.”

Petraeus, a former CIA director and commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, said reports that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Tehran could help explain the improved accuracy of recent Iranian missile and drone strikes.

“Iran does not possess the type of intelligence required to target U.S. assets with precision on its own,” Petraeus said, suggesting Russian assistance may be enabling the attacks.

His comments followed remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on NBC’s Meet the Press, where he acknowledged that Iran’s military partnership with Russia “has been no secret” and said the cooperation would continue.

The White House downplayed the impact of the alleged intelligence sharing. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Russian support was not affecting U.S. operations.

“It clearly is not making any difference with respect to the military operations in Iran,” Leavitt told reporters. “We are completely decimating them.”

