Israeli Ministers: “Iranian Regime Collapse May Take A Year”

Israeli government ministers said on Tuesday that although war against Iran may end soon, any process of regime change will be lengthy and will require the active involvement of the Iranian public, Kan News reported.

According to the report, ministers—speaking after a security briefing—said that “it may take about a year for the Iranian regime to collapse,” adding that the airstrikes are expected to wind down in the near future, after which the focus will shift to the civilian arena.

“The work afterward will be up to the Iranian people,” they said. “Iran is a large country, and replacing a regime that murders its own protesters is an extremely complex and difficult task.”

One of the key challenges noted in the security briefing is the near-total “internet blackout” imposed by the ayatollahs’ regime since the beginning of the war.

The communications shutdown has made it difficult to gather intelligence about what is happening inside Iran’s cities and complicates efforts by protesters to coordinate their actions.

Security officials have assessed that conditions for a large-scale uprising have not yet fully developed, and therefore military strikes will continue into next week in order to further destabilize the regime’s centers of power.

Channel 13 reported that Israeli officials acknowledge that despite hopes for regime change, current assessments point to considerable uncertainty about achieving that goal in the near term. Meanwhile, Israel’s goal is to maintain continued military pressure on the Islamic Republic. “Our role is to continue attacking the oppressors—until the public takes to the streets,” officials said.

Kan News also quoted senior Israeli officials as saying that there is significant uncertainty regarding how long the war with Iran will continue, since it is difficult to decipher President Trump’s intentions.

It is already clear that the US administration has begun briefing the media that it has achieved most of its objectives—except for strikes on nuclear sites, which are expected soon.

An Israeli official added that every additional day Israel continues striking Iran allows it to deepen the damage to the country’s military capabilities.

However, he stressed that toppling the regime cannot be achieved by military means alone, although security officials believe that over time the regime will indeed face a serious threat to its survival. “The regime is indeed unstable — that is a fact,” a senior Israeli official said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)