IDF Bolsters Troops In The North; Golani Brigade Moves From Gaza To Lebanon

The IDF announced that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment on Wednesday following various developments amid Operation Roaring Lion and ordered that the Northern Command sector be reinforced.

Zamir ordered the transfer of the Golani Brigade from the Southern Command to the Northern Command.

It was also stated that, following further assessments, a decision will be made regarding the deployment of additional forces.

The statement added: “The IDF will continue to act forcefully against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime.”

Channel 12 reported earlier this week that Israeli security officials are expecting Hezbollah to increase its attacks in the coming days in order to force Israel to divert resources from the war with Iran.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Monday evening, security officials warned that Hezbollah plans to fire larger missile barrages at Israel, including at strategic infrastructure.

The Financial Times reported that Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon may continue even after the end of the war with Iran.

“The Israelis are preparing international players for the prospect that the war with Hezbollah could drag on and last longer than the war with Iran,” an Arab diplomat said.

