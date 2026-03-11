Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Bolsters Troops In The North; Golani Brigade Moves From Gaza To Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on the northern border. (IDF spokesperson)

The IDF announced that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment on Wednesday following various developments amid Operation Roaring Lion and ordered that the Northern Command sector be reinforced.

Zamir ordered the transfer of the Golani Brigade from the Southern Command to the Northern Command.

It was also stated that, following further assessments, a decision will be made regarding the deployment of additional forces.

The statement added: “The IDF will continue to act forcefully against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime.”

Channel 12 reported earlier this week that Israeli security officials are expecting Hezbollah to increase its attacks in the coming days in order to force Israel to divert resources from the war with Iran.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Monday evening, security officials warned that Hezbollah plans to fire larger missile barrages at Israel, including at strategic infrastructure.

The Financial Times reported that Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon may continue even after the end of the war with Iran.

“The Israelis are preparing international players for the prospect that the war with Hezbollah could drag on and last longer than the war with Iran,” an Arab diplomat said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: U.S. Burned Through $5.6 Billion in Munitions During First Two Days of War With Iran

Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Destruction At Iranian Missile Production Sites After Israeli Strikes

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES SENT TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

Iran’s New Supreme Leader Has Yet To Be Seen Nearly 48 Hours After Appointment

Israel Says 80% of Iran’s Missile Launchers Destroyed, Israelis Could Soon Resume Normal Life As Operation Continues

MAMDANISTAN: Notorious Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil Gets Royal Welcome At NYC Mayor’s Residence

DRAMA IN BNEI BRAK: Closure Order Issued To Ponevezh Yeshiva Ketana

AG Under Fire For Months-Long Delay In Addressing Netanyahu’s Pardon Request

Report: Israel’s War With Hezbollah May Continue After End Of Iran War

TORONTO: Gunfire Targets U.S. Consulate as Mayor Condemns Surge in Antisemitic Violence