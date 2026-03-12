Hagaon HaRav Landau: Following Home Front Command Guidelines Is D’oraisa [VIDEO]

Amid the war, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau has been delivering shiurim and divrei chizzuk to yeshivos in Bnei Brak that are operating in accordance with the directives of the Home Front Command and have protective shelters.

On Wednesday, he visited the temporary location of Yeshivas Ner Zerach–Otzem in Bnei Brak, where he delivered a shiur and afterwards gave a special address about the current situation.

HaRav Landau began: “Shir HaShirim Rabbah on the passuk: ‘The thousand are yours, O Solomon, and two hundred to those who guard its fruit.’ R’ Chiya, the son of R’ Abba, said: ‘One who studies Torah with tza’ar receives a thousand in reward, while one who studies without tza’ar receives two hundred.'”

“R’ Yudan says in the name of R’ Bun that one who learns Torah outside his usual place receives a thousand in reward, whereas one who studies in his regular place receives two hundred. For over two years now, bnei yeshivos have been studying Torah with tza’ar as authorities placed restrictions on them. And now an additional tza’ar has been added: many of you are forced, because of the war, to wander and study Torah away from your normal place.”

“On the other hand, for more than two years the Jewish people living in Tzion have been in a state of war. The dangers are immense and the fears are great, yet the Shomer Yisrael protects the remnant of Israel. All of the salvation of the Am Hashem comes through nissim and not through natural means at all, and we believe and are confident that it is the Torah that protects and saves. We have no Navi and cannot understand Hashem’s conduct, but we must recognize that the dangers are very great, and therefore we need the immense zechuyos of limmud Torah far more than in ordinary times. And those who study Torah with tza’ar receive a thousand in reward—five times more than those who study without tza’ar. And those who study away from their regular location receive a thousand—five times more than studying in their usual place.”

“Bnei yeshivos, the lomdei Torah, are the crown of creation. We sustain the world. Our limmud Torah protects Am Yisrael in the clearest and simplest sense. Therefore we must fulfill our tafkid with even greater strength: to learn and learn again, to immerse ourselves in Torah—learning for long uninterrupted hours, living the Torah, becoming excited by questions, and taking pleasure in divrei Torah. This is our role, our obligation, and our zechus—and only in this way will we protect Am Yisrael from all the enemies who say, ‘Come, let us wipe them out as a nation.’”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“At the same time, we must increase our tefillos with kavanah and be more makpid on hilchos tefillah. It is said in the name of the Chazon Ish that in times of calamity, the Perek Tehillim (91) ‘יושב בסתר’ is especially powerful (mesugal).”

“Of course, we must be mechazeik in emunah and bitachon that everything that happens comes from Hashem. One who lives with this awareness is calm and happy, placing all hope in Hashem Yisbarach, Who is good and does good, and everything He does is for the best. And when we are mechazeik in emunah and bitachon, Hashem bestows goodness on those who love Him and is close to all those who call Him.”

“But together with emunah, we have the obligation of hishtadulus and the dinim of pikuach nefesh apply. We are obligated to be very makpid to follow the safety guidelines. It is forbidden to treat this lightly. It is a chiyuv d’oroisa of ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם. And it is said in the name of the Brisker Rav that through fulfilling the obligation of ‘ונשמרתם,’ Hakadosh Baruch Hu brings the salvation.”

“Another important matter: it is essential to maintain calmness, serenity, and a positive atmosphere. There is practical advice for this—follow the news as little as possible. What people know anyway is enough; there is no need to search for more and more information. It is unnecessary and can create fear and anxiety.”

“Next week the bein hazmanim period begins. During bein hazmanim there is no exemption from limmud Torah, especially now when Am Yisrael needs the protection of Torah. Chas v’shalom that bnei yeshivos and avreichim diminish their Torah study during this time. Aderaba, during bein hazmanim it is possible to learn masechtos or subjects that are not usually learned during the regular zeman.”

“One should also use the opportunity during bein hazmanim to fulfill the mitzvah of Kibbud Av V’Aim and to help at home when needed.”

“Yehi Ratzon that Hashem have mercy on His people Yisrael and save us from all calamities and harsh decrees. May we dwell in the tents of Torah all our days without disturbance, and may He redeem us with an eternal redemption speedily in our days, Amen,” the Rosh Yeshivah concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)