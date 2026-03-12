END OF AN ERA: Eidah HaChareidis Phases Out Yerushalmi Kugel Aluminum Pots

For many years, the Va’ad Hakashrus of Badatz Eidah HaChareidis Badatz has been grappling with the issue of the well-known kugel pots used to prepare Yerushalmi kugels for kiddushim and simchos in the Chareidi community.

These pots, which are regularly sent out on Shabbosim, often end up being moved from place to place with no oversight until they are eventually returned, raising concerns that they were used in kitchens that are not under supervision.

Recently, the Eidah’s Va’ad Hakashrus announced that it will soon no longer allow the use of aluminum kugel pots. A kugel manufacturer has developed a solution by producing disposable pots specifically designed for kugels. Kugel manufacturers have welcomed the move since it saves them the logistical challenge of collecting the pots from shuls and employing workers to wash them.

B”Chadrei Chareidim quoted a letter sent to manufacturers in Kislev by the Eidah’s Va’ad HaKashrus: “To all manufacturers and distributors of Yerushalmi kugel (lokshen kugel): Shalom U’Bracha. Subject: Noodle kugel pots left behind at event locations.”

“For several years now, the issue of the kashrus of kugel pots has been discussed by the Rabbanim. After use, the pots are left lying around in various places, and the problems are well known to all of us and require no further elaboration. Over the years, the Rabbanim, together with the administrators of the Va’ad HaKashrus, tried many solutions that ultimately proved impractical.”

“In recent years, at our request, R’ Aharon Moshe Kovitchek of the Maadan’chik company agreed to join the effort. After tremendous investment, he succeeded in developing a solution: a disposable pot that is suitable for a full kugel, and after several trials, it appears to be an appropriate solution.”

The letter further states, “After reviewing and evaluating the costs of development, production, and import, an agreement was reached to sell the pot to all kugel manufacturers at a price of 10.5 shekels for a full kugel (with the hope that in the future, as order quantities increase, the cost can be reduced). Therefore, the Rabbanim decided to require all kugel manufacturers to stop purchasing reusable pots and to order only disposable pots from now on. Reusable pots that are still in your possession may be used b’di’eved until Shavuos 2026, but from that date onward no kugels may be sold in reusable pots.”

Regarding the transition period, the letter clarifies: “When using the remaining reusable pots, the previous guidelines must continue to be followed: (a) Make every effort to collect the pots immediately after use; (b) Check the returned pots to ensure they were not used for other purposes and were not washed.”

The letter emphasizes that the directive is absolute: “There is no difference whether the kugels are being delivered to a shul, a simcha hall, a public venue, or a private home. Any deviation from this instruction—even if it occurred unintentionally—must be reported to the mashgiach, who will issue instructions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)