Iranian Diaspora Dismisses Mojtaba Khamenei Statement, Questions Whether He Is Even Alive

Members of the Iranian diaspora are reacting with skepticism after a statement attributed to Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was released this week following the reported death of his father, longtime ruler Ali Khamenei.

The statement, which echoed familiar rhetoric from the Iranian regime, has left many questioning both its significance and whether Mojtaba Khamenei is actually alive.

Pedram Hamidi, who grew up in Iran under the current regime and now lives in Canada, said he doubts the importance of the message.

“He’s irrelevant,” Hamidi told CNN. “We’re fighting the IRGC at this point.”

Hamidi also expressed doubt that Mojtaba Khamenei is even alive.

“There’s not even a single video of it,” he said, noting that even a short message from a bunker has not been shown.

Hamidi said his parents remain in Iran, where internet access has been cut and fear is widespread.

“They’re scared because bombs are dropping — but at the same time they want something to be done,” he said.

According to Hamidi, many Iranians have long viewed Mojtaba Khamenei as the most politically active of Ali Khamenei’s children.

He was widely believed to have played a role in pushing for Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s victory in Iran’s 2005 presidential election.

“After that people knew Mojtaba as the most politically involved child of Ali Khamenei,” Hamidi said. “So we knew he was kind of being groomed to become the next leader.”

Regarding the regime’s threat to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, Hamidi believes the move is aimed at raising the global economic cost of the war.

“They’re trying to increase the economic and political price of this war on Trump so he basically quits, declares success and victory and just leaves,” he said.

Others in the Iranian diaspora also dismissed the statement.

Elie Bassalian, a New York resident whose family emigrated from Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, said the regime’s rhetoric is nothing new.

“Nothing’s really going to change unless they get new leadership,” he said. “I don’t really dwell on any words that they say.”

Bassalian said he maintains strong cultural ties to Iran despite never having visited the country.

“We’re proudly Jewish, we’re also proudly American and we’re also proud of our Iranian background,” he said.

“When we get together for our Sabbath, we’re Jewish and we’re doing all the Jewish rituals, but we’re eating Persian food.”

Bassalian added that he hopes the United States and Israel ultimately prevail in the conflict.

“I’m hoping that America succeeds and Israel succeeds,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)