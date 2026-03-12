US Commander: America “Responding Robustly” To Russia Helping Iran Target US Troops

The United States is responding forcefully to anyone assisting Iran in targeting American troops, the top U.S. military commander in Europe said Thursday.

Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, made the remarks during a Senate hearing while responding to questions about Russia’s alleged assistance to Iran during the ongoing conflict.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked Grynkewich about reports that Russia has helped Iran target U.S. service members.

Grynkewich responded that any such actions would trigger a strong American response.

“Anytime anyone puts American service members in harm’s way in any manner whatsoever, I believe we should respond robustly,” Grynkewich said.

Blumenthal pressed the issue further, asking why the United States had not yet taken visible action.

“Why haven’t we done it?” the senator asked.

Grynkewich replied that the United States is already responding.

“Senator, I am confident that we are responding robustly to anyone who is assisting the Iranians with targeting US forces,” he said.

The general added that further details about the response would be discussed in a classified session.

