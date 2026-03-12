UK Defense Secretary: Putin’s “Hidden Hand” May Be Behind Iran’s Drone Tactics

British Defense Secretary John Healey said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be helping Iran develop drone tactics used in attacks against Western positions in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference, Healey said the United Kingdom is currently analyzing a drone that struck a hangar at the Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus to determine whether it contains Russian or other foreign components.

“At the moment, we’re taking part in analyzing the drone that struck the hangar at Akrotiri for any evidence of Russian or any other foreign components and parts,” Healey said.

Officials are examining the wreckage to determine whether Moscow played a role in supplying technology or tactical guidance.

“We will update you and appropriately publish any findings from that when we’ve got them,” Healey added.

The British defense chief said it would not be surprising if Russia was involved.

“I think no one will be surprised to believe that Putin’s hidden hand is behind some of the Iranian tactics, potentially some of their capabilities as well,” he said.

Healey noted that Russia may also be benefiting financially from the conflict through soaring global oil prices.

“One world leader that is benefiting from the sky high oil prices at the moment is Putin,” he said. “It helps him with a fresh supply of funds for his brutal war in Ukraine.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)