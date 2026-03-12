Jet Fuel Prices Surge As Middle East War Raises Concerns For Airlines And Travelers

Jet fuel prices are climbing sharply as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, raising concerns for airlines and travelers heading into the busy summer travel season.

In the United States, the Argus U.S. Jet Fuel Index — a daily benchmark averaging prices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York — rose to $3.95 per gallon on Thursday. Before the war began, prices had been hovering mostly in the low-to-mid $2 range for several weeks.

Jet fuel markets are particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions because inventories are typically lower than those for gasoline or diesel, and storing jet fuel requires specialized tanks. That limits flexibility when supply chains are strained.

In addition, the jet fuel market has significantly less spot-market trading compared to other fuels, meaning price swings can be amplified when supply tightens.

If the higher prices persist, the impact could ripple through the airline industry, affecting operating budgets, route planning, and eventually ticket prices for passengers.

Airlines are already preparing for peak summer travel demand, and sustained fuel price increases could lead carriers to adjust schedules or raise fares in the coming weeks.

