FUEL SPIKE: U.S. Gas Prices Climb To $3.72 As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Gas prices across the United States have surged to an average of just under $3.72 per gallon, the highest level since October 7, 2023, according to AAA.

Prices have jumped 74 cents per gallon since the war with Iran began.

Diesel prices have risen even more sharply, climbing $1.24 during the same period to an average of $4.99 per gallon — nearing $5 for the first time since December 2022.

The rising fuel costs are already impacting the trucking industry, with some companies adding fuel surcharges that could soon be passed on to consumers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)