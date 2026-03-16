Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FUEL SPIKE: U.S. Gas Prices Climb To $3.72 As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

(AP Photo)

Gas prices across the United States have surged to an average of just under $3.72 per gallon, the highest level since October 7, 2023, according to AAA.

Prices have jumped 74 cents per gallon since the war with Iran began.

Diesel prices have risen even more sharply, climbing $1.24 during the same period to an average of $4.99 per gallon — nearing $5 for the first time since December 2022.

The rising fuel costs are already impacting the trucking industry, with some companies adding fuel surcharges that could soon be passed on to consumers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

VILE: Rapper Leads “Death to the IDF” Chants at London Al Quds Rally, Accompanied By Neturei Karta Terrorists

Israel Blows Up Ayatollah Khamenei’s Aircraft in Strike at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport

🚨 HIDDEN LEADER: Reports Claim Khamenei Secretly Evacuated To Russia After Strike

BD”E: Reb Chaim Tzvi Elbaum Z”L Tragically Niftar Following Boro Park Accident

MANHATTAN: “Kill a Jew, Go to Heaven” Graffiti Found Scrawled In Upper West Side Park

KOSEL BATTLE: Knesset Advances Bill Expanding Chareidi Authority Over Kosel Plaza

FOR SHAME: NYPD Changes How It Reports Hate Crimes To Hide Exploding Antisemitic Attacks

SEE THIS: Iranian Missile Fragment Falls Just Feet From Arizal Mikvah In Tzefas [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

MUST WATCH: YouTuber Caleb Snyder Shows What The Real Lakewood Looks Like

DIRECT HIT: Hezbollah Rocket Slams Into Nahariya Home, Six Injured [DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]