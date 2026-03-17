VIOLENT HATERS ARRESTED: Three Surrender in Brutal Assault Targeting Israeli-Americans; Hate Crime Probe Intensifies

Three men are now in custody after turning themselves in to police in connection with a violent, broad-daylight assault outside a bustling San Jose restaurant — an attack that left two Israeli-American victims bloodied, and one unconscious.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ramon Akoyans, 18, Roma Akoyans, 20, and Bruneil Chamaki, 32. The trio surrendered to San Jose police on Monday, roughly a week after the incident unfolded outside Augustine, a restaurant in the upscale Santana Row district.

The assault was as disturbing as it is brazen. Footage aired by KTVU appears to show three men in black T-shirts swarming a victim on the ground, delivering repeated blows in a sustained and coordinated attack.

According to investigators, the two victims — both Israeli-American men — were speaking Hebrew while waiting for a table when they were suddenly approached.

“There was no warning,” Jewish Silicon Valley CEO Daniel Klein said in an interview with KTVU. “Three people came up to them out of nowhere, knocked one of the victims out cold, and then all three jumped on top of the other victim.”

Police say the victims reported that antisemitic language was used during the attack, a detail that has placed the incident under investigation as a possible hate crime.

One of the victims was knocked unconscious in the initial moments of the assault. The condition of the second victim has not been fully detailed, but both men were described as having been battered in the encounter.

The San Jose Police Department, facing mounting public pressure as the video spread, emphasized that the investigation was handled deliberately.

“We recognize the community’s concern about this incident and appreciate the patience shown as investigators worked methodically to ensure the case was handled thoroughly and correctly,” the department said in a statement posted to X. “Those responsible for this violent crime will be held accountable.”

The case remains active, with authorities working closely alongside the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors are expected to announce additional details — and potentially formal charges — in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)