Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IN PROTEST: U.S. Counterterror Director Resigns, Claims Israel Influence In Iran War

FILE - Joe Kent, Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, speaks during a congressional debate at KATU studios Oct. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, announced his resignation Tuesday, citing opposition to the ongoing war with Iran.

In a statement posted on X, Kent said he supports the values and foreign policy positions President Donald Trump advanced during his first term but could not support the current conflict.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote.

Kent served in the role for just over seven months.

Despite his resignation, he said he was honored to have served under President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DRAMATIC ELIMINATIONS: IDF Kills Iranian Leader Ali Larijani & Basij Chief Soleimani

MAILBAG: Are We Paying Attention to What Our Kids Are Watching and Singing?

NOT MUCH LONGER: Trump Predicts Iran War Will End Soon [VIDEO]

IN DEPTH – BEHIND THE SCENES: A Travel Agent Explains What Really Happened With Flights During The War

VILE: Rapper Leads “Death to the IDF” Chants at London Al Quds Rally, Accompanied By Neturei Karta Terrorists

Israel Blows Up Ayatollah Khamenei’s Aircraft in Strike at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport

🚨 HIDDEN LEADER: Reports Claim Khamenei Secretly Evacuated To Russia After Strike

BD”E: Reb Chaim Tzvi Elbaum Z”L Tragically Niftar Following Boro Park Accident

MANHATTAN: “Kill a Jew, Go to Heaven” Graffiti Found Scrawled In Upper West Side Park

KOSEL BATTLE: Knesset Advances Bill Expanding Chareidi Authority Over Kosel Plaza