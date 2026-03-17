IN PROTEST: U.S. Counterterror Director Resigns, Claims Israel Influence In Iran War

The director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, announced his resignation Tuesday, citing opposition to the ongoing war with Iran.

In a statement posted on X, Kent said he supports the values and foreign policy positions President Donald Trump advanced during his first term but could not support the current conflict.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote.

Kent served in the role for just over seven months.

Despite his resignation, he said he was honored to have served under President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

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