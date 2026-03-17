Israel Issues Rare Public Warning Ahead of Expected Larger-Than-Usual Hezbollah Barrage

The IDF issued an unusual public warning Tuesday afternoon, signaling that Hezbollah is preparing a significantly larger-than-normal overnight rocket assault.

Just days ago, the military reportedly had intelligence indicating an expanded Hezbollah attack but stopped short of issuing a broad public warning in advance. That decision was criticized after the Iran-backed terror group doubled its daily rocket fire from roughly 100 launches to 200.

This time, officials appear determined not to repeat that mistake.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah may be preparing for a far more extensive barrage. In last week’s incident, Israeli intelligence assessed that Hezbollah had intended to launch as many as 600 rockets. That plan was partially disrupted by preemptive Israeli Air Force strikes, which significantly reduced the scale of the attack.

Now, with signs pointing to another escalation, the Air Force is once again operating at heightened intensity, carrying out strikes aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s launch capabilities before rockets can be fired.

Despite those efforts, the military said it felt a responsibility to alert civilians early.

The IDF emphasized that while it is fully prepared for the anticipated attack, residents should take precautions—remaining within close proximity to safe rooms and bomb shelters and reviewing emergency procedures. At the same time, officials stressed that the warning is not a call for panic, but for readiness.

Security officials are also monitoring the possibility of Iranian involvement, though they continue to assess Hezbollah as the primary threat in the immediate term.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)