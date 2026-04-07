🚨🚨 President Trump Announces Last-Minute Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran That Will Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening that the United States and Iran have agreed to a bilateral two-week ceasefire, a move that includes the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came less than two hours before an 8 p.m. deadline set by Trump, after which he had threatened to launch strikes targeting Iran’s critical infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement followed discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir of Pakistan, who urged him to delay planned military action.

Trump said he agreed to suspend attacks “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” describing the arrangement as a “double sided CEASEFIRE.”

The president added that U.S. military objectives had already been achieved and that negotiations toward a broader agreement were well advanced. According to Trump, Iran has presented a 10-point proposal that the U.S. views as a workable foundation for a longer-term deal.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to,” Trump said, adding that the two-week pause would allow time to finalize a comprehensive agreement aimed at long-term peace with Iran and broader stability in the Middle East.

There was no immediate public confirmation from Iranian officials regarding the ceasefire terms or the reopening of the Strait, a critical global shipping route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)