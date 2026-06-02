Knesset Dissolution Bill Passes In First Reading

The bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset passed in its first reading in the Knesset plenum in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a vote of 106 in favor and 0 opposed.

The bill will now return to the Knesset’s House Committee ahead of its second and third readings.

The bill was submitted by coalition chairman Ofir Katz, who stated after the bill’s passing: “We completed a full four years, something unusual in Israeli politics, and we worked hard to get here. We passed over 520 laws and nine budgets. In practice, we held on until the end.”

According to the proposal, the 25th Knesset will dissolve before the end of its term, and elections for the 26th Knesset will be held between September 8 and October 20, 2026.

The bill’s explanatory notes state that the exact election date will be determined by the committee during preparations for the bill’s second and third readings.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)