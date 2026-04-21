🚨 Trump Wants To Keep Strait Of Hormuz Closed To Prevent Iran From Taxing Ships

President Donald Trump indicated he favors keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, arguing that reopening it would allow Iran to profit heavily from ships passing through the critical waterway.

“They want it open so they can make $500 Million a day,” Trump wrote, claiming Iran is pushing for access primarily to generate revenue.

“They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!). They merely want to save face,” he added.

Trump suggested that agreeing to reopen the strait would weaken U.S. leverage in negotiations, warning that “there can never be a Deal with Iran” under such conditions.

The remarks appear to go beyond the Pentagon’s earlier stance, which framed U.S. actions as targeting Iran-linked vessels rather than enforcing a full closure of the strategic shipping route.

Trump did not address the potential global economic impact of keeping the strait closed, a move that could significantly affect international oil markets and trade.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)