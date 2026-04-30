“Tucker Carlson Is a Moron”: Rep. Mike Lawler Rips Into Antisemitic Provocateur Over His Latest Claim

Rep. Mike Lawler on Thursday shredded Tucker Carlson over his assertion that pro-Israel Republicans secretly support open border policies, calling the former Fox News host “a moron” and detailing his own record on immigration enforcement.

In a monologue circulating on social media, Carlson claimed that the most ardent supporters of Israel in the House—including Lawler, Don Bacon of Nebraska, and Nicole Malliotakis of New York—voted to extend Temporary Protected Status to Haitian migrants, suggesting a hidden connection between pro-Israel positions and open borders advocacy.

“These are Israel’s most loyal soldiers in the United States Congress, and they are voting to open our borders once again,” Carlson said in the clip. “So it’s yet more evidence there is a direct connection between loyalty to a foreign power and a desire to hurt this country.”

Lawler dismissed the argument as intellectually incoherent. “Tucker Carlson is a moron. The grifters are truly dumbing down America with one nonsensical argument after the next. So now he’s blaming Jews for open borders?” he wrote in a social media response.

The congressman then enumerated his immigration record, listing votes to shut down the border permanently, end illegal entry, fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Customs and Border Patrol, ban sanctuary cities, require proof of citizenship to vote, and deport all criminal aliens.

“As far as my voting record goes, I have supported shutting down the border permanently, ending illegal entry into the country, funding ICE and CBP, banning sanctuary cities, requiring proof of citizenship to vote, deporting ALL criminal aliens, no path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, ending any government benefits for illegal immigrants, and more,” Lawler wrote. “But God forbid one recognize there are complex issues tied to our broken immigration system that need to be addressed.”

On Israel policy, Lawler reaffirmed his support for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, citing the nation as “the only Democracy in the Middle East” and “a beacon of hope, freedom, and opportunity.” He attributed Carlson’s shift away from this position to outside influence.

“The fact is Israel is the only Democracy in the Middle East. It is a beacon of hope, freedom, and opportunity — something Tucker used to believe until he was bought and paid for by forces opposed to Israel and the United States,” Lawler said.

The congressman also questioned Carlson’s broader geopolitical positions. “Why is it that Tucker defends China, Russia and Iran more than America?” Lawler asked.

Tucker Carlson is a moron. The grifters are truly dumbing down America with one nonsensical argument after the next. So now he’s blaming Jews for open borders? As far as my voting record goes, I have supported shutting down the border permanently, ending illegal entry into the… https://t.co/D1m722QHNK — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) April 30, 2026

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