Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨ONLY 200 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN MERON: Netanyahu Signs Emergency Meron Restrictions Ahead Of Lag B’Omer

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), default quality

Prime Minister Netanyahu signed emergency Home Front Command restrictions Friday afternoon placing strict new limits on gatherings in the Meron region ahead of Lag B’Omer.

Under the order, outdoor gatherings of more than 200 people will be prohibited in Meron and surrounding communities.

The decision followed intelligence and operational assessments presented by the Home Front Command to Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz prompting authorities to downgrade the Meron region and nearby communities from “green” to “yellow” alert status.

According to the new directives, gatherings will only be permitted for up to 200 people outdoors and up to 600 people indoors.

The restrictions took effect Friday at 1:00 p.m. and will remain in place until Monday, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The affected areas include the confrontation-line region as well as Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa, all of which are now classified under partial activity status.

The immediate implication is that the extensive framework prepared by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition for the annual Lag B’Omer hilula at the kever of Rav Shimon Bar Yochai is no longer feasible, and the event will now take place in an extremely limited format.

Just Thursday afternoon, another impact was identified in an open area beneath Meron — an incident officials say has occurred multiple times in recent weeks amid ongoing security tensions in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are already in Meron for the Shabbos preceding the hilula despite the dramatic new restrictions.

As previously reported, Hilula Project Coordinator Yossi Deitsch said in an interview with “B’Chadrei Chareidim” that he would step down from managing the event if it were forced to take place in a significantly limited format.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WAR PREPARATIONS: Israel on High Alert as Trump Reportedly Weighs Renewed Strikes on Iran

🚨 MERON CANCELLED: Israel Cancels Meron Lag BaOmer Hilula For First Time In Modern History

WHY WAS HE FREE? Golders Green Terrorist Previously Stabbed Policeman, Was Referred To Counterterrorism Program

Chuck “Shomer Yishmoel” Schumer Endorses Senate Candidate With Nazi “Totenkopf” Tattoo

🚨Major Fire Erupts at Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV Building in Stamford Hill, London [VIDEOS]

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office