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Near Tragedy On Shabbos: Reserve Soldier Opens Fire At Paraglider 

Illustrative. Hamas-paraglider-unit

An unusual incident occurred on Shabbos morning near the yishuv of Pnei Kedem in Gush Etzion, when a reserve soldier opened fire at a powered paraglider that entered the yishuv’s airspace.

The reservist suspected a possible airborne terrorist infiltration and fired his personal weapon at the aircraft. No injuries or damage were reported, and the paraglider left the area.

Following the report, the IDF launched a swift investigation. A preliminary showed that the paraglider had taken off from the Jordan Valley after proper coordination with military authorities, but veered off its approved flight path mid-air.

After straying from its route, the paraglider crossed into a different operational sector within the Yehuda and Shomron Division, where it was misidentified by the reservist as a threat.

The IDF said it quickly became clear that the aircraft was part of a coordinated civilian flight that had deviated from its route. The circumstances are still under review.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

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