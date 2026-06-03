ELECTION PRESSURE: Lapid Predicts Eisenkot Will Join Him And Bennett Within Weeks

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid is publicly signaling confidence that former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot will soon join his political alliance with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, despite Eisenkot not yet announcing any decision regarding his political future.

Speaking at the Israel Democracy Institute’s Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society, Lapid suggested that an announcement could come within weeks.

“It will take another two weeks, three weeks, maybe a little longer, before we announce that Gadi Eisenkot has joined us as well,” Lapid said.

Lapid recently teamed up with Bennett to form the “Together” slate, and both leaders have reportedly been working to persuade Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, to join their political camp ahead of the next election.

Expressing optimism about the potential alliance, Lapid declared: “Gadi is coming, the camp is uniting, just as the country needs to unite.”

Lapid also sought to frame the move as part of a broader effort to present a united alternative to the current government.

“After three and a half years of pain, sorrow, and disasters, there will be a great wave of hope, optimism, and normalcy,” he said. “Gadi is coming, the camp is uniting, exactly as the country needs to unite. That is what needs to happen, and that is why it will happen.”

Referring to the growing likelihood of elections, Lapid noted that legislation to dissolve the Knesset has already passed its first reading and predicted that lawmakers would soon finalize an election date.

“In the coming days, the Knesset will settle on an election date, and the campaign will begin,” Lapid said. “As always, everything starts out very messy, and then slowly it becomes clearer.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)