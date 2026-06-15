In Interview With Kipa News, MK Yaakov Asher Warns Religious Zionists: “You’re Next”

Degel HaTorah MK Yaakov Asher warned that the current effort to draft yeshiva bochurim will eventually expand to include the Religious Zionist community, saying the issue extends far beyond the chareidi sector.

Speaking on Kipa News’ “Hakol Politit” podcast, Asher addressed the ongoing battle over the draft law and delivered a direct message to the Religious Zionist and Chardal communities.

“I want to say one thing to the Religious Zionist public, and certainly to the Chardal public: You’re next. You’re next in line—it won’t help. I’m not saying this as some kind of political leverage. It’s simply political history.”

Asher reiterated the chareidi position that Torah learning is essential to the security of the State of Israel.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked whether Torah study protects Israel. “People will say, ‘You’re not the only ones learning Torah.’ That’s true. There are members of the Religious Zionist community and the Chardal community who also sit and learn. But there are two different approaches. The conflict between the chareidi public and the Religious Zionist public has existed for many years.”

Asked whether the current tensions could lead to civil war, Asher expressed concern over the direction of the public discourse.

“If there can be a civil war, that’s where they’re leading this,” he said. “In my opinion, it fits perfectly with the agenda of a large part of the Left that wants to break apart the right-wing bloc. And they’ve succeeded—quite successfully.”

At the same time, Asher said he does not believe violence will erupt because of the guidance of Gedolei Yisrael.

“If you ask me whether it will reach violence, I think not, because I know the Gedolei Yisrael. They will not allow it. But there will be very sharp steps. There will be an uprising; there will be some form of rebellion. Of course, everything will be nonviolent.”

Asher also said he opposes encouraging young chareidim to engage in confrontational street protests.

“I don’t want my children becoming street activists who learn how to block cars or throw themselves under wheels,” he said.

Addressing criticism that chareidim refuse all military service, Asher noted that he himself served.

“I served during my service in Stage B. I was stationed at the Kirya in the Human Resources Directorate, not in the Military Rabbinate, and I saw a great deal of manpower walking around there,” he said.

Asked why others did not serve as he had, Asher replied that for years the army simply did not call many chareidim.

“Now the army is calling them. Something has changed. Instead of solving this through understanding, they are choosing the greatest possible confrontation.”

When challenged that confrontation requires two sides, Asher responded, “Sometimes one side is enough. When you enter this issue in this manner, someone is inflaming the conflict.”

Responding to criticism that the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee had stalled the issue for two years, Asher rejected the accusation.

“Some people say nothing was done there except dragging out the process, and perhaps both sides benefited from that. Maybe. But we were not dragging our feet.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)