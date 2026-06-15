OPERATION “RED LIGHT”: Three Palestinians Arrested After Evading Prison Sentences

Three Palestinian fugitives who failed to report to begin serving prison sentences were arrested in Judea and Samaria during a targeted operation by Israel Police, authorities announced.

The arrests were carried out by officers from the Judea and Samaria District’s operational unit, “Hetz Yehuda,” as part of an enforcement campaign dubbed “Red Light,” which is aimed at locating and apprehending individuals who ignore court orders requiring them to begin serving prison terms.

According to police, the operation was conducted with intelligence support from the district’s command center and intelligence officers.

Among those arrested was a 30-year-old resident of Chevron who was ordered to begin serving his sentence in February but failed to report after being convicted last year.

Police also arrested a 31-year-old resident of Yatta who similarly ignored an order to report to prison earlier this year following a conviction handed down in 2025.

A third suspect, a 43-year-old from Yatta, was also taken into custody after failing to begin serving a sentence imposed last October.

All three were transferred to the Chevron Police Station for processing before being remanded to begin serving their prison terms.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)