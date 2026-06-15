Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

OPERATION “RED LIGHT”: Three Palestinians Arrested After Evading Prison Sentences

Illustrative. Arrest. (Israel Police)

Three Palestinian fugitives who failed to report to begin serving prison sentences were arrested in Judea and Samaria during a targeted operation by Israel Police, authorities announced.

The arrests were carried out by officers from the Judea and Samaria District’s operational unit, “Hetz Yehuda,” as part of an enforcement campaign dubbed “Red Light,” which is aimed at locating and apprehending individuals who ignore court orders requiring them to begin serving prison terms.

According to police, the operation was conducted with intelligence support from the district’s command center and intelligence officers.

Among those arrested was a 30-year-old resident of Chevron who was ordered to begin serving his sentence in February but failed to report after being convicted last year.

Police also arrested a 31-year-old resident of Yatta who similarly ignored an order to report to prison earlier this year following a conviction handed down in 2025.

A third suspect, a 43-year-old from Yatta, was also taken into custody after failing to begin serving a sentence imposed last October.

All three were transferred to the Chevron Police Station for processing before being remanded to begin serving their prison terms.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

U.S. Details Iran Deal: Israel Free To Hit Hezbollah; Nuclear Talks Begin Friday

FLAT DENIAL: VP Vance Insists Deal Doesn’t Give Iran Money Despite Regime’s Claims, Brushes Off Israeli Opposition As “Misreporting”

Avreich Arrested By Military Police; Protesters Block Junction In Southern Israel

Indictment Filed Against 17 Chareidi Protesters Who Entered Military Police Commander’s Yard

COMPLETE 180: Trump Says He “Never Cared About Regime Change” in Iran, Reversing Months of His Own Statements

Panic In Northern Israel: “Feeling Is Worse Than On October 7”

Mark Levin Slams Trump: “How Does This Make Any Sense?”

HEATED EXCHANGE: Hegseth Pushes Back On Weapons Stockpile “Crisis,” Says U.S. Munitions Are “Strong and Getting Stronger”

Senator Lindsey Graham To Trump: “What Would America Do In A Similar Situation?”

“Israel Has Been Abandoned; Iran Deal Is A Strategic Disaster”