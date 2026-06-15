OP-ED: Israel Shattered The Fear Barrier Against Iran — And No Deal Can Erase That

As reports continue to swirl about a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, much of the public debate has focused on the details of a deal that has yet to be finalized. But according to commentator Channel 14 Commentator Yaara Zered, the bigger story is not the agreement itself — it is what Israel has already accomplished.

Zered argues that regardless of how negotiations unfold, Israel has fundamentally changed the strategic equation by demonstrating its ability to strike deep inside Iran and operate independently against the regime.

“The real story is that the barrier of fear surrounding Iran has been shattered,” she writes. “The demon that for decades appeared untouchable has suddenly been exposed as vulnerable.”

She points to Israel’s reported military successes, including operations inside Iran, the targeting of senior military leaders, and significant blows dealt to Iran’s regional proxy network, arguing that these developments have transformed the balance of power in the Middle East.

While expressing concern over reports of a potential U.S.-Iran agreement, Zered stresses that Israel’s security ultimately depends on its own military capabilities rather than on any foreign administration.

“The fate of Israel has always remained in our own hands,” she writes. “The Jewish people were here before Trump and will be here after him.”

She concludes by acknowledging that the conflict is far from over but argues that Israel has already achieved a historic psychological victory by proving it is willing and able to confront Iran directly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)