NOBODY BELIEVES YOU: Hegseth Laughably Says Iran Deal Came From American “Position Of Strength,” Unlike Obama’s Deal

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the U.S. memorandum of understanding with Iran as a product of American military pressure and warned that Washington would restart strikes and reimpose its naval blockade if Tehran fails to honor the agreement, speaking to reporters Thursday in Brussels after meeting NATO defense ministers.

“I would say one key difference you’ve got to point out between this agreement and others is this was born of strength, of American action,” Hegseth said, drawing a contrast with the 2015 nuclear accord. “JCPOA came from a bunch of begging and talking. This agreement came after months of bombing and a blockade that was impenetrable.” Iran, he said, “was put in a position where they had to come to the table and undertake this.”

Hegseth said the United States is prepared to act if Iran does not meet its commitments during the 60-day negotiating window that the memorandum sets in motion.

“The president has pointed out that we will be prepared to recommence if, underneath the timeline of these talks, Iran does not do what it says it’s going to do,” he said. “If Iran doesn’t comply, then we’re more than able to reimpose an ironclad blockade.” He added that Washington would remain the “big stick” behind the negotiations, said any changes to the U.S. troop posture would be conditions-based, and insisted there were “no giveaways” in the deal.

Strip away the language and what Hegseth offered in Brussels was not a defense of the agreement’s terms but a defense of its mood. His central distinction between this deal and the one President Obama struck is a claim about tone and sequence, that this one was “born of strength” and followed months of bombing, while the JCPOA “came from a bunch of begging.” That is a story about how the parties arrived at the table, not about what they signed once they sat down. On the substance, the comparison runs the other way.

The 2015 accord, for all its massive flaws, capped Iran’s enrichment at 3.67 percent for 15 years, confined it to a single site, restricted its centrifuges and subjected it to continuous international monitoring. This memorandum does none of that yet. It defers enrichment, centrifuges and the disposition of a far larger and far more enriched uranium stockpile to negotiations that have not happened, while delivering Iran the concrete benefits up front: sanctions lifted, assets unfrozen, the blockade removed, oil flowing again and the promise of a $300 billion reconstruction windfall that the JCPOA never contemplated.

The “position of strength” framing is doing heavy lifting precisely because the terms cannot. And the tell is in Hegseth’s own threat. If the agreement genuinely locked Iran into dismantling its program, there would be no need to promise that the bombers and the blockade are standing by to “recommence.” That pledge is an admission that the document itself secures very little, that the enforcement mechanism is not the text but the perpetual threat of returning to war. The administration counters that the deal is performance-based, that no money flows until Iran complies, that it is a “wall to a bomb” rather than a path to one, and that unlike the JCPOA it carries no sunset clauses. Those are assertions about a final deal that does not exist. For now, what exists is a framework that hands Tehran its winnings and leaves the hard part for later, sold to allies and the public not on what it accomplishes but on how tough it felt to sign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)