U.S. DRAWDOWN: Pentagon To Remove Portion Of Refueling Aircraft From Ben Gurion Amid Easing Regional Tensions

The United States is preparing to withdraw approximately 20% of the aerial refueling aircraft currently stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, following the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at advancing a permanent end to military operations in the region.

Despite the move, the majority of the American refueling fleet deployed in Israel will remain in place for now.

Over recent months, dozens of U.S. tanker aircraft were positioned at both Ben Gurion Airport and Ramon Airport amid heightened tensions with Iran, consuming large amounts of parking space and creating significant logistical challenges for civilian aviation.

The issue drew public concern from Israeli transportation officials, including Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who warned that aircraft parking shortages could disrupt millions of passenger bookings ahead of the busy summer and Tishrei holiday travel seasons.

Industry officials hope the partial withdrawal will ease congestion and free up additional space for civilian aircraft, though aviation sources caution that the impact is likely to be limited as most of the U.S. fleet is expected to remain deployed in Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)