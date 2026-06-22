FLEET EXPANSION: Israir Receives First A330 Ahead of New York Long-Haul Service

Israir marked a major milestone Friday as its first Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft landed at Ben Gurion Airport, paving the way for the airline’s planned launch of direct flights between Israel and New York in early August.

The aircraft arrived from the United States with an Israir crew led by Captains Joel Ben Peretz and Amir Weingarten. It is the first of two A330 aircraft acquired by the airline in a deal valued at approximately $85 million, with the second jet expected to arrive in the coming days.

The addition of the wide-body aircraft marks Israir’s entry into the long-haul market and will enable the airline to begin service on the highly anticipated New York route. The planes feature Business, Premium, and Economy cabins, along with upgraded amenities and meal options designed for transatlantic travel.

Before entering full service, the airline will complete training programs for maintenance, flight, ground, and customer service personnel. The aircraft are also expected to be deployed on select European routes during July as preparations continue.

With the new additions, Israir’s fleet will grow to 18 aircraft this summer. The airline is expected to begin ticket sales for the New York route soon and plans to launch a new travel rewards credit card program in partnership with Rami Levy and Isracard.

“This is a defining moment for Israir and for Israel’s aviation industry,” CEO Uri Sirkis said. “We are proud to offer travelers a Hebrew-speaking airline experience that will transform service between Israel and North America.”

Sirkis described the New York route as just the beginning of a broader expansion strategy that includes fleet growth, new destinations, and continued investment in service and technology.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)