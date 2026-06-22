U.S. DEEPENS ROLE IN LEBANON: CENTCOM Launches Real-Time Monitoring Mechanism As New Ceasefire Framework Takes Shape

The United States has begun operating a real-time monitoring mechanism through U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to provide decision-makers in Washington with immediate and accurate information on developments in Lebanon.

A U.S. State Department official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun regarding efforts to reinforce the ceasefire and advance future discussions. Following those talks, Israeli and Lebanese officials are expected to spend three days in Washington this week to continue negotiations.

The development comes as the United States, Iran, Lebanon, and mediating countries work to establish a new coordination mechanism aimed at preventing friction in Lebanon as part of a broader 60-day framework. According to the report, Iran is seeking to link future progress in talks with Washington to the issue of Israel’s continued presence in southern Lebanon.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced plans to establish a coordination center to facilitate the return of Lebanese residents to their homes and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan have produced “significant progress” toward ending the war in Lebanon, adding that the first test of the emerging understandings will be the establishment of a deconfliction mechanism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reaffirmed that the IDF will continue operating against threats in southern Lebanon, destroying terrorist infrastructure and maintaining the security zone. Israel has also made clear that it will not allow the IDF’s presence in southern Lebanon to become a bargaining chip in broader U.S.-Iran negotiations.

President Trump was also asked about Netanyahu’s position that Israeli forces would not leave Lebanon. “I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do, but it will be solved,” Trump responded. “I solve problems, and I solve them very quickly”.

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