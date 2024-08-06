Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Arab States Refuse US Request for Troops in Post-War Gaza Peacekeeping Force


Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have rejected US requests to contribute troops to a post-war peacekeeping force in Gaza, citing concerns that their presence would be perceived as “protecting Israel from the Palestinians.”

The three countries have expressed opposition to the US-led effort to secure Gaza after the war, fearing it would be seen as taking sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In contrast, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have expressed willingness to participate in the peacekeeping force, but with conditions. The two countries, which expressed interest in June, insist that the force be part of a broader initiative leading to a two-state solution – a framework that has been rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



