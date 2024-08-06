Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yartzeit Amid Security Concerns


In a move necessitated by heightened security concerns, the IDF Home Front Command has announced the cancellation of the annual pilgrimage to the kever of the Ari Hakadosh, Rav Yitzchak ben Shlomo Luria Ashkenazi, in Tzfas. The pilgrimage, typically taking place between Thursday and Shabbos, has been called off following a reassessment of the situation and in consultation with relevant authorities.

Despite this precautionary measure, the IDF has emphasized that there are no changes to the existing guidelines for Israeli civilians, who are urged to remain vigilant amidst anticipation of a potential attack by Hezbollah and Iranian forces.



