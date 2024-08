The IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted strike in the Jouaiyya region of southern Lebanon, eliminating Hassan Fares Jeshi, a senior Hezbollah commander involved in the group’s anti-tank missile operations.

In addition to this strike, the IAF also targeted Hezbollah military structures in the Aitaroun area earlier in the day. The IDF reported that its artillery units conducted strikes in southern Lebanon to neutralize emerging threats in the region.