Rare Warning In Arabic On X Account From Message from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

TRANSLATED INTO ENGLISH:

A message from Israel’s Minister of Defense to the people of Lebanon:

Citizens of Lebanon,

Shiite Iran and those who submit [to its ideology], led by Hezbollah, have taken Lebanon and its people hostage for the sake of narrow sectarian interests.

The State of Israel seeks peace, prosperity and stability on both sides of the northern border. Therefore, we will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might.

Remember Nasrallah’s regret following the dangerous and miscalculated adventure he embarked on, in August 2006 – learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024.

“He who plays with fire may expect destruction [translated from an Arabic saying].