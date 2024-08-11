Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Israel Intel Says That Iran Will Directly Attack Israel Within Days


Israeli intelligence officials have assessed that Iran will directly attack the Jewish state within days, Walla reported on Sunday evening.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that contrary to recent reports that Iran has backtracked on its intent to attack Israel due to international pressure, the most recent intelligence assessment is that an attack is imminent.

The report added that there is currently internal friction on the issue in Iran between new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is warning against a major attack, and the Revolutionary Guards, who are pushing for an attack that is harsher and longer than the April 14 attack.

In response to the report, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that despite the “recent reports,” there are no changes in Home Front Command instructions and the public will be informed if any changes are necessary.



