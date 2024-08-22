Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FBI Director: America Facing Many Elevated Threats ‘All At Once’


The country is facing heightened threats from many corners at a time when law enforcement agencies are struggling, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an exclusive interview, adding that he is “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once.”

“I worry about the combination of that many threats being elevated at once, with the challenges facing the men and women in law enforcement more generally,” Wray said at the office in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. “And the one thing that I think helps bridge those two challenges is partnerships. That’s how we get through. It is by all working together.”

“One of the things that we have been doubling down on with every passing day is, is on partnerships, because ultimately you’re talking about the ability to connect the dots, whether it’s against some kind of election influence threat or some other kind of threat,” Wray said. “You need to have partners sharing information with each other to put the two pieces together to see the bigger picture.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran May Postpone Attack On Israel But Is Urging Hezbollah To Strike

HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Parents Of American Held By Hamas Appeal For Hostages’ Release At Democratic Convention

Trump Speaks From Behind Bulletproof Glass At First Outdoor Rally Since Attempted Assassination

מי כעמך ישראל: Volunteers Search For 14 Hours For Toddler’s Lost Cochlear Implant

MAZEL TOV! Camp Simcha Camper Finishes Shas For Third Time [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

JD Vance: Kamala Harris Will “Walk Us Right Into A Nuclear War” [VIDEO]

THEY’RE CONFUSED: Billionaire Illinois Governor Pritzker Boasts Wealth After Sanders Criticizes ‘Billionaire Class’ At DNC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Expected To Drop Out, Endorse Donald Trump

TRAGEDY: Jewish Mother Of Five From Florida Tragically Passes Away While Hiking in San Diego

WATCH: Anti-Israel Protest Erupts During Nancy Pelosi’s Late-Night Comedy Show Appearance

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network