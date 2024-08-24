WATCH: Statement From IDF

In a video statement, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says: “A short while ago, the IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.”

“‌‏In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians,” he says.

“Hezbollah will soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and UAVs, towards Israeli territory. ‌‏We will shortly update the Home Front Command Defensive guidelines for those in Israel,” Hagari continues.