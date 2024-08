The 7th Brigade of the IDF has intensified operations on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, eliminating dozens of terrorists and targeting over 100 terror sites in southern Gaza in recent weeks.

During these operations, soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and 603rd Battalion dismantled a 700-meter Hamas tunnel. Additionally, the 202nd Battalion uncovered munitions, anti-tank missiles, and other military equipment stored beside a baby crib in a residential apartment’s children’s room.