IDF Destroys 3km Hamas Tunnel in Central Gaza

Israeli combat engineers have recently demolished a 3-kilometer Hamas tunnel located in the Netzarim Corridor of the central Gaza Strip, according to the IDF. The elite Yahalom unit, alongside reservists from the Jerusalem Brigade currently stationed in the area, carried out the operation.

The IDF revealed that this tunnel was partially destroyed during the 2014 Gaza conflict but had been rebuilt by Hamas over the years. The military clarified that the tunnel did not extend into Israeli territory.