Elon Musk’s Starlink Says It Will Block X In Brazil To Keep Satellite Internet Active

• SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink said it will comply with court orders to block social network X in Brazil. Elon Musk owns both businesses.

• Brazil’s supreme court ordered a suspension of X because it defied federal regulations concerning content moderation and the appointment of a legal representative in the country.

• Musk has been publicly berating Brazil’s administration for months, threatening “reciprocal seizure of government assets,” in response to its court orders against his businesses.