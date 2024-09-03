Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Elon Musk’s Starlink Says It Will Block X In Brazil To Keep Satellite Internet Active


• SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink said it will comply with court orders to block social network X in Brazil. Elon Musk owns both businesses.

• Brazil’s supreme court ordered a suspension of X because it defied federal regulations concerning content moderation and the appointment of a legal representative in the country.

• Musk has been publicly berating Brazil’s administration for months, threatening “reciprocal seizure of government assets,” in response to its court orders against his businesses.



