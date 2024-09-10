Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Strikes Hamas Command Center Embedded in Former Mosque in Gaza


Earlier today, the IDF, with intelligence support from the Shin Bet, launched an airstrike targeting Hamas militants operating within a command and control center in the Gaza Strip. The center was located in a building that once served as the ‘Al Farouq’ Mosque, situated in the Bureij area.

According to the IDF, the facility was used by Hamas to plan and coordinate terrorist activities against Israeli forces and civilians. Prior to the strike, several precautionary measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial reconnaissance, and comprehensive intelligence gathering.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYC’s Top Doctor Urges Parents Not To Give Smartphones To Children Amid Growing Mental Health Problems

IDF Kills Radwan Force Commander In Strike Deep In Lebanon [Videos]

HEADS IN THE SAND: Jews Support Harris Over Trump 68% To 25%, New Survey Shows

Suspect Arrested in Highway Bust Was Chevron Terrorist En Route To Imminent Attack

TOOK PART IN OCT. 7: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Commanders Hiding Behind Human Shields In Khan Younis

Likud MK: “We’ll Be At War With Lebanon In A Matter Of Days”

EPIC TROLL: Conservative Comedian Asks Nancy Pelosi For Stock Tips At Book Signing Event [VIDEO]

BLOWOUT? Trump Forecast To Win EVERY SINGLE Swing State In Latest Election Wiz Prediction

In The Latest Pointless Gesture, Protesters Unfurl Palestinian Flag On Williamsburg Bridge [VIDEO]

FASCINATING INSIGHT: Study Reveals What Orthodox Jews Think Of Their Middos Ahead Of Rosh Hashana

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network