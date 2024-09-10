IDF Strikes Hamas Command Center Embedded in Former Mosque in Gaza

Earlier today, the IDF, with intelligence support from the Shin Bet, launched an airstrike targeting Hamas militants operating within a command and control center in the Gaza Strip. The center was located in a building that once served as the ‘Al Farouq’ Mosque, situated in the Bureij area.

According to the IDF, the facility was used by Hamas to plan and coordinate terrorist activities against Israeli forces and civilians. Prior to the strike, several precautionary measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial reconnaissance, and comprehensive intelligence gathering.