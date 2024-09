Israeli forces have raided Al Jazeera’s offices in Ramallah and imposed a 45-day closure.

Heavily armed, masked Israeli soldiers entered the building and handed the order to the network’s Walid al-Omari early on Sunday. They did not provide a reason for the decision.

“There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days,” a soldier told al-Omari as Al Jazeera Arabic broadcast the conversation live.

“I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment.”