GOOD NEWS ALERT: Israeli Forces Raid Al Jazeera’s Ramallah Office, Enforce 45-Day Closure


Israeli forces have raided Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, presenting staff with a military order to close it for 45 days. The Qatari news outlet shared footage of the event on social media.

Israel had already banned the station in May, citing national security concerns after a law passed in April allowed for temporary 45-day bans, which can be extended by court approval. The Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court has renewed the ban multiple times, most recently last week.

In a June ruling, the court found a link between individuals involved in terror attacks and their consumption of Al Jazeera content, and claimed ties between the network and Hamas, accusing some reporters of aiding the group.

