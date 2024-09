The White House has said that a missile launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon at Tel Aviv in Israel was “deeply concerning” to the United States, but that a diplomatic offramp remains to avoid “all-out war”.

“It’s certainly deeply concerning, obviously to the Israelis, of course, but also to us,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN.

“There is still time and space for a diplomatic solution here to de-escalate the tensions and to prevent an all-out war.”