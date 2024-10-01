FORMER PM NAFTALI BENNETT: Israel Must Act NOW To Destroy Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Israel has now its greatest opportunity in 50 years, to change the face of the Middle East.

The leadership of Iran, which used to be good at chess, made a terrible mistake this evening.

We must act *now* to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, its central energy facilities, and to fatally cripple this terrorist regime.

To strike the head of the octopus of terror, that, in its cowardice, sent its tentacles (Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, etc.) to murder us, while the Ayatollahs sat safely in their palaces in Tehran.

The octopus’s tentacles are temporarily paralysed – now comes the head.

We must remove this terrible threat to our children’s future.

We can grant the Iranian people an opportunity to rise up and shake off the regime that tyrannizes its women and daughters.

We have the justification. We have the tools.

Now that Hezbollah and Hamas are paralyzed, Iran stands exposed.

Over this last terrible year, Iranian tentacles murdered our families.

Raped our daughters.

Kidnapped our children.

Ransacked our towns.

Burned our fields.

Fired on our ships.

Terrorized children in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Aza, and Sderot.

Emptied out whole regions of our land.

Humiliated us.

Now is the moment.

A Nation of Lions has united and proven its strength over the last year.

It has yearned for a change, for action, for so very long.

There are times when history knocks at our door, and we must open it.

This opportunity must not be missed.