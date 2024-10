“I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon, may God avenge them, and may their memories be a blessing….

“We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran’s axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen…. Because we will stand together, and with God’s help — we will win together….

“We will rescue our hostages in the south, we will return our residents in the north, we will guarantee Israel’s eternity.”