IDF Continues Operations in Jabaliya, Dozens of Terrorists Eliminated

IDF troops continued operations in the Jabaliya area on Sunday, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted multiple sites, including Nukhba terrorists and underground infrastructure.

Ground forces uncovered weapons caches, including grenades and explosives, and engaged in close-quarters combat. In one incident, two terrorists were killed by tank fire after an exchange of gunfire.

Additionally, the IAF struck the origin site of rocket fire targeting Ashkelon.

Operations against terrorist infrastructure in the area are ongoing.