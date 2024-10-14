Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu Vows to Continue Striking Hezbollah ‘Without Mercy’ After Deadly UAV Attack


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF Golani Brigade Training Base on Monday, following a Hezbollah UAV strike that killed four soldiers and injured dozens. During his visit, Netanyahu commended the soldiers and medics for their bravery, stating, “We will continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon – including Beirut.” He expressed condolences to the families of the fallen and praised the wounded soldiers, calling them the “generation of victory” in Israel’s fight against Iran’s axis of evil.

Netanyahu emphasized that despite the painful losses, Israel’s military operations would continue until their objectives are achieved. “We are paying a painful price but we have considerable achievements which we will continue to make,” he said, adding that future strikes would be based on operational considerations and targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure.



