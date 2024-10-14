Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ELIMINATED: IDF Strike Takes Out Hamas Aerial Unit Head


Following precise IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, the IAF conducted a strike during the month of September 2024 and eliminated Samer Abu Daqqa, Head of Hamas’ Aerial Unit. Abu Daqqa replaced the previous Head of Hamas’ Aerial Unit, who was eliminated in October 2023.

Samer Abu Daqqa was responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks, including launching drones and UAVs towards Israel and IDF troops. He served as a significant source of knowledge in Hamas’ Aerial Unit and played a central role in its establishment. Daqqa was among those responsible for the paraglider and UAV infiltrations into Israel on October 7th.



