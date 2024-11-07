IDF Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Drone Command Center and Weapons Sites in Lebanon

The IDF announced that its fighter jets recently struck a Hezbollah command center in the coastal Lebanese city of Tyre. According to the IDF, this facility was used by Hezbollah’s aerial forces to coordinate attacks on Israel with explosive drones and to oversee surveillance operations.

In additional strikes, IDF jets targeted Hezbollah’s weapons storage sites and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon. Among these was a launcher responsible for a rocket attack on Israel’s Carmel region earlier in the day, the military confirmed.